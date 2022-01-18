Arsenal is close to signing Arthur on loan, while Juventus is in talks with Lyon to sign Bruno Guimaraes as a replacement.

ARSENAL’S pursuit of Juventus’ Arthur Melo has gained momentum.

The Gunners are close to agreeing to a loan deal with the former Barcelona star that will last until the end of the season.

Due to the club’s Covid issues and Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey’s international commitments at the Africa Cup of Nations, Mikel Arteta is looking for midfield reinforcements.

According to Get French Football, Juventus has begun negotiations to replace Arthur.

According to the publication, the Serie A club is in talks with Ligue 1 side Lyon about signing Bruno Guimaraes.

Arteta is a big fan of the 25-year-old and has been watching him for a few seasons.

Juventus, according to SunSport, is willing to let the Brazilian go but wants to find a replacement first.

If the move is approved, he is prepared to fly in next week and sign a contract that will last until the summer.

The two clubs and the ex-Barcelona star’s agent have already discussed the loan.

Granit Xhaka will also miss the next three games after his reckless red card against Liverpool on Thursday night.

As a result, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Charlie Patino, a youngster, are their only two central midfielders.

Arthur wants to play more first-team football before Brazil’s World Cup in Qatar next summer.

He joined the Old Lady in 2020 as part of a £66 million deal that also included Miralem Pjanic.

The Italian champions are also expected to lose Aaron Ramsey this month, potentially leaving them with a midfield hole.

