Arsenal is ‘copying Chelsea’s transfer blueprint’ by unearthing gems in Romania as part of their long-term planning.

ARSENAL are said to be following Chelsea’s lead in raiding Europe for young talent to bolster their future squad.

The Blues’ Cobham academy is one of the best in the world, producing players such as Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Trevoh Chalobah.

Cobham honed the English trio who have been outstanding for Thomas Tuchel’s side this season.

However, not all of Stamford Bridge’s young talent is homegrown.

Last year, Blues transfer chief Maria Granovskaia signed Norwegian striker Bryan Fiabema.

This season, the Blues’ policy of developing homegrown talent has helped them storm to the top of the Premier League.

According to Football London, the Gunners are now attempting to replicate their West London rival’s success by snagging emerging talent from a lesser-known part of Europe.

According to FL, the Gunners have set their sights on Romania as the country that will produce the club’s next generation of superstars to help them win trophies.

The Gunners’ first foray into Romanian waters paid off when they snatched then-16-year-old starlet Vlad Dragomir, dubbed the “next Toni Kroos.”

The midfielder was even named to the Guardian’s ‘Next Generation’ in 2016, but he fell short of expectations and was sold to Serie B side Perugia in 2018.

But now, the Gunners and transfer chief Edu have their hands on Catalin Cirjan, another Romanian gem.

Mikel Arteta, the Gunners’ manager, is so impressed with the midfielder that he has already promoted him to first-team training on a permanent basis.

The Gunners are also interested in adding another Romanian prodigy to Cirjan’s squad.

SunSport reported last month that Arsenal were interested in Romanian striker Ianis Stoica, who plays for FCSB, the country’s biggest club.

Gigi Becali, the owner of FSCB, issued a no-hands-off warning to the Gunners at the time, insisting the 18-year-old isn’t for sale.

The Gunners, however, have reportedly decided to put Becali’s resolve to the test by submitting a formal bid for him.

