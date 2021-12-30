Arsenal is in talks with Arthur’s agent about a January loan transfer for the Juventus midfielder who is looking for a new club.

Arsenal is in talks with Arthur’s agent about a January loan transfer for the Juventus midfielder, according to reports.

The Brazilian midfielder has only played 10 games for Juve this season and is reportedly looking to leave in order to jumpstart his career.

The 25-year-old is so desperate to get out of Turin that he’s switched agents to help him find a new home.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Arthur is now represented by Federico Pastorello, who has contacted the Gunners to see if they will take on his client.

These talks appear to be progressing well, according to CDS, and the two parties have moved beyond the talking stage.

If Pastorello and the Gunners can agree on a price for Arthur, Juve will be unlikely to block his transfer because they will save money on his salary for the rest of the season.

Dejan Kulusevski, Arthur’s Old Lady team-mate, may also be on his way to The Emirates if the Gunners get their way.

Mikel Arteta’s side is said to be interested in the 21-year-old and are willing to send representatives to Turin to finalize the deal.

Although talks may be halted because the Gunners only want to pay £25 million plus £4.2 million in add-ons for the striker, Juve are believed to be demanding closer to £34 million.

Kulusevski has also struggled at Juve this season, with boss Max Allegri only using him as a substitute on occasion.

With strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the verge of leaving Arsenal in January, North London could be a tempting destination for the Swede.

Lacazette’s Arsenal contract expires next summer, and he has yet to sign a new contract.

While Aubayemang was kicked out of Arteta’s first team earlier this month due to a disciplinary issue.

The Gabonese national was also stripped of his captaincy, with the Gunners planning to replace him in the New Year.