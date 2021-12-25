Arsenal is in talks with Roma about a January loan transfer for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is Jose Mourinho’s preferred midfielder.

A summer move to Everton fell through after he took to social media to express his desire to play regular football.

Following limited opportunities in the first half of the season, ESPN reports that Roma are interested in signing the 24-year-old in January.

Tiago Pinto, the club’s sporting director, is said to prefer a six-month loan with the option of a permanent move.

A four-year contract has been proposed, though no progress has been made in negotiations for a future permanent fee.

After Tammy Abraham, he would be the second Englishman to join Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Everton, on the other hand, is thought to be keeping an eye on Maitland-Niles and could compete with Roma for his services.

He has not played for Arsenal since November 20 and is said to be open to a move to further his career.

So far this season, he’s appeared in just two Premier League games and two Carabao Cup games.

Since joining the club’s academy as a six-year-old, he has appeared 132 times for the club.

Mikel Arteta praised Maitland-Niles earlier this season after the five-cap England international stayed at the club following clear-the-air talks.

After writing on Instagram, Maitland-Niles was forced to train alone: “All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play @arsenal.”

However, things calmed down, and Arteta exclaimed, “I see a different player in terms of his urgency, commitment, and clarity in his play and purpose.”

“I wanted him to stay because he was going to be useful since we made the decision, and I was clear with what I was seeing.”

“He has a huge talent in that he can adapt to any position on the pitch,” says the coach.

His time with the North Londoners, however, could be coming to an end.

