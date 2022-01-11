Arsenal is interested in signing Danilo, with Lille and Monaco also interested in the Palmeiras midfielder.

Arsenal is interested in signing Danilo, while Lille and Monaco are also interested in the Palmeiras midfielder.

According to reports, Arsenal is interested in signing Danilo from Palmeiras.

Danilo, 20, has been a standout defensive midfielder for the Brazilians, helping them win the Copa Libertadores title last season.

Lille, Monaco, and Arsenal are among his suitors.

According to TNT Sports, all three clubs have inquired about Danilo’s availability.

However, they have been informed that he will not be for sale this month due to his importance to the team, with Palmeiras set to compete in the Club World Cup next month.

As a result, Arsenal has yet to make a bid for Danilo, with Palmeiras refusing to engage in talks.

It’s possible that the Gunners will have to wait until the summer to try to sign him.

Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, has confirmed that Arsenal are looking to make a signing this month, with a midfielder at the top of his wish list.

Bruno Guimaraes of Lyon is said to be their main target, while Arthur Melo of Juventus has also been linked with a loan move to the Emirates.

Guimares confirmed Arsenal’s interest before dismissing the possibility of a transfer.

“Arsenal approached my agent, but there was no offer,” he explained.

My goal with Lyon is to win a title, which I made clear to Juninho.”

As a result, Arsenal may turn their attention elsewhere, possibly to Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal after Barcelona dropped their interest in the Portuguese midfielder.

