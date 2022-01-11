Arsenal is interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic this month, but Fiorentina wants £58 million for him, with the striker demanding £300,000 per week.

Arsenal is interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic this month, but Fiorentina is asking £58 million for him, and the striker wants £300,000 per week.

ARSENAL are determined to sign Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina this month.

However, they will reportedly be required to pay a £58 million transfer fee as well as £300,000 per week in wages.

The Gunners are desperate to bolster their front line as they push for a top-four finish.

Last month, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of his captaincy and exiled.

In the summer, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s contracts will expire.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both enquired about Vlahovic’s availability this month, according to the Mail.

Fiorentina’s star centre-forward is valued at £58 million, according to the club.

Vlahovic, 21, aspires to earn £160,000 per week after taxes, or slightly more than £300,000.

Vlahovic’s camp will also demand £15 million in fees, according to clubs.

A number of potential suitors have been turned down as a result of this.

Vlahovic would have to be persuaded of Arsenal’s plans because, in addition to big money, he wants to play for a top-flight club.

The Gunners are reportedly desperate to sign him now to avoid a summer bidding war, according to the Mirror.

AC Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are among the clubs interested, according to the report.

After watching their team lose 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday, Arsenal’s management may be tempted to make a move.

Folarin Balogun is set to leave on loan this week, with a move to Middlesbrough on the cards.

