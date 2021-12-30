Arsenal is interested in signing Tariq Lamptey, and Brighton will not block the transfer if the asking price is met.

ARSENAL’S interest in Tariq Lamptey has reportedly resurfaced, with the Brighton right-back reportedly available for a reasonable fee.

Since returning from a hamstring injury, the 21-year-old has been a revelation for the Seagulls, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 11 Premier League appearances.

And he did it again on Wednesday night, as he helped the south coast side earn a point away at Chelsea.

The England youth international was linked with a move to the Emirates in the winter transfer window as a possible replacement for Hector Bellerin after his impressive displays last season.

However, the Spanish defender, who was rumored to be a target for Barcelona, was unable to secure a return to Catalonia, putting an end to Lamptey’s potential transfer.

Mikel Arteta chose to bring in versatile Japanese star Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna instead of making a summer move for the ex-Blues academy ace.

Lamptey is said to be back on Arsenal’s radar now that Bellerin is out on loan and Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to join Roma.

Brighton are willing to sell the player if their asking price is met, according to transfer guru Duncan Castles.

“What you have here is Arsenal, who were interested in Lamptey when he burst onto the scene before that difficult injury that you referred to,” he said on The Transfer Window Podcast.

“They’re looking to sign him again, and they’re looking into the deal’s terms.”

Lamptey, in my opinion, is a particularly aggressive full-back.

“His height is a limitation, and I believe he should play in a defense that alternates between wing-backs and full-backs.

“With Brighton, the club’s policy is that if they receive offers from higher-status teams that are attractive to the players, they will not oppose the move if their asking price is met – as we saw with Ben White.

“They wanted £50 million for White, and Arsenal had to go through a series of offers to get to that figure, and you could be in the same boat with Lamptey, who has a contract until 2025.”

“Brighton will be open to talks as long as their player’s price tag is met in the end.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.