Arsenal is one of FIVE Premier League clubs interested in signing Patrik Schick, but Bayer Leverkusen is ‘not in a hurry to sell.’

According to reports, Arsenal is involved in a bidding war for Bayer Leverkusen star Patrik Schick ahead of the January transfer window.

Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Everton and Arsenal have all been monitoring Schick for months, according to 90min.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager of Manchester United, is a big fan of the striker, who he signed on loan from Roma at RB Leipzig in 2019.

Leverkusen, on the other hand, is not in a hurry to sell and is uninterested in hearing offers for the Czech Republic international next month.

The 25-year-old is having an outstanding season, as he is the Bundesliga’s second highest goalscorer and has scored more goals than Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

The Czech striker has scored 16 goals in 14 games, only three fewer than Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

This follows an impressive Euro 2020 campaign, in which the former Sampdoria striker finished joint-top scorer with Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo with five goals.

Schick was also nominated for the Puskas Award for his incredible halfway-line screamer in the group stage against Scotland.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Leverkusen is aiming for a top-three finish and a return to the Champions League, so they aren’t interested in selling their best player in the middle of the season.

Schick’s contract with Leverkusen expires in 2025, and his asking price is expected to be in the region of £50 million.

Arsenal are likely to be in need of a centre-forward this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah set to become free agents.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also fallen out of favor after manager Mikel Arteta stripped him of the captain’s armband for another disciplinary breach.

Read our Football news live blog for the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed transactions.