Arsenal is the latest club to ban pitch invaders, with the Gunners threatening to ‘cancel memberships’ for those who do so.

Following a string of recent incidents, Arsenal has announced that pitch invaders will be banned.

During Liverpool’s Carabao Cup exit on Thursday, a supporter ran towards the ball and entered the field of play.

He then attempted to shake hands with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, but the goalkeeper was uninterested in interacting with the man.

Meanwhile, after Arsenal’s 2-0 win over West Ham at the Emirates, manager Mikel Arteta had to leap out of the way as a fan lunged at him.

Following the 3-0 victory over Southampton, one fan grabbed right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu’s shirt.

Two fans slipped through security and onto the pitch during Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool, while a third was apprehended after the game.

Arsenal has now issued a statement to the PA news agency, stating that if anyone tries it again in the future, they will face serious consequences.

“A number of people have entered the pitch either during or after the match has finished in recent matches at Emirates Stadium,” the statement read.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“We would like to remind everyone that entering the pitch without permission is a criminal offense under the Football (Offences) Act 1991.”

“We were saddened to see a number of individuals run onto the pitch during Thursday night’s match against Liverpool.”

“Not only does this cause a disruption in the game, but it also poses a serious security threat to all players, officials, and spectators.”

“Our stewards caught and identified everyone who encroached onto the pitch on Thursday night.”

“Emirates Stadium has issued a three-year ban to these individuals, as well as others who have recently encroached onto the pitch.

“Their memberships in our club have also been terminated, and their information has been forwarded to the police for further investigation.”

“If anyone is thinking about doing something like this, please think twice because all football clubs and the police are taking this very seriously.”

“All perpetrators of public order offenses, such as pitch encroachment and other recent incidents of throwing objects and using pyrotechnics, will face lengthy stadium bans and possible legal consequences.”

Pitch invaders will face indefinite bans and police action, according to a statement released by Brighton earlier this week.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.