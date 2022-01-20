Arsenal is ‘willing to listen to transfer offers for Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers’ as Arteta intensifies his search for a new right-back.

Arsenal is ‘willing to listen to transfer offers for Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers’ as Arteta ramps up his search for a new right-back.

While the transfer window is still open, Arsenal is open to offers for Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers.

The Gunners, according to ESPN, are looking to upgrade their right-back options.

Takehiro Tomiyasu joined the club for £19.8 million last summer and has since established himself as Mikel Arteta’s first choice right back.

Cedric has only appeared in four games this season and has two assists.

Chambers has made five appearances and scored once.

Several players have been linked with the Gunners so far in the transfer window.

Tariq Lamptey, a right-back for Brighton, has been one of their main targets.

The Seagulls have already stated that if their asking price is met, they will not oppose a potential transfer.

Arsenal are also linked with Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina, who could end up being one of the club’s most expensive signings ever.

Arthur, a Juventus midfielder, may also be on loan in North London.

Pablo Mari, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Folarin Balogun have already been loaned out by the Gunners.

