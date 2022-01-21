Arsenal is willing to loan Bernd Leno to Newcastle for a season, but the deal must include a relegation clause.

Arsenal is willing to loan Bernd Leno to Newcastle for a season, but only if the deal includes a relegation clause.

ARSENAL are willing to loan Bernd Leno to Newcastle United if a deal for US international goalkeeper Matt Turner can be struck.

After losing his number one spot to Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates this season, Leno is eager to get his career back on track.

And once a replacement back-up has been signed, manager Mikel Arteta isn’t going to stand in the way of his departure.

Turner, who was recently named the MLS goalkeeper of the year, has already begun negotiations with the New England Revolution.

They are confident of securing a deal worth around £5 million for the player who has been vying for the number one shirt with Manchester City’s Zack Steffen.

Leno, 29, is concerned that his lack of first-team experience will cost him his spot in Germany’s World Cup squad.

Arteta dropped him after Arsenal’s first three Premier League games, and he’s only played in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup since then.

Leno knew his time in North London was up when Ramsdale was named in the starting line-up for the Carabao Cup semi-final games against Liverpool.

He was signed for £19.2 million from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018 and has 18 months left on his contract.

Arsenal, on the other hand, had always intended to sell him in the summer and are now prepared to speed up the process following interest from struggling Newcastle.

They are willing to loan him to St.James’ Park with the understanding that if Newcastle avoids relegation, they will sign him permanently in the summer.

However, Leno, who is valued at around £10 million by Arsenal, is unsure about committing his long-term future to Newcastle and would prefer a temporary deal that would allow him to consider his options in the summer.

