Arsenal is worried about their match against Liverpool and will decide whether to postpone it tomorrow due to an injury crisis.

Arsenal is unsure whether or not to request a postponement of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Thursday.

After Sunday’s scheduled game at Spurs was canceled, manager Mikel Arteta is counting his walking wounded to see if he can put together a team.

The Gunners are desperate to play on Thursday night, but they will not risk the fitness of a number of players who are on the edge of being fit.

Due to a combination of Covid, injuries, international call-ups, and suspension, they were missing 14 players at the weekend.

Despite Tottenham’s claims to the contrary, they were not even close to meeting the Premier League’s 13 outfield players plus goalkeeper requirement.

They’ll now use their next two training sessions to assess the recovery of a number of key players before calculating whether they’ll have enough bodies to play the second leg of Thursday’s semi-final.

Martin Odegaard, who contracted Covid last week, will have completed his isolation period and should be able to return as long as he provides a negative test.

However, at least one other player tested positive for the drug over the weekend and will not be allowed to play on Thursday.

Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, and Sead Kolasinac’s availability are all still in question.

They aren’t suffering from any major long-term injuries, but they have been affected by a series of stresses and strains that have built up over the past few weeks.

Over the last 27 days, the club has had to deal with 11 senior players contracting Covid and being forced to play others who were in the red zone as a result.

Arteta, on the other hand, is keen to avoid yet another postponement of an Emirates semi-final, which was supposed to take place two weeks ago until Liverpool suffered 40 false positive Covid tests.

Arsenal’s Premier League fixtures against Wolves, Spurs, Chelsea, and Liverpool have all been rescheduled.

With an international break coming up next week and the Carabao Cup final set for February 27, there would be little time to reschedule their semi-final.

Arsenal is also conscious of the visiting Liverpool fans’ travel plans and wants to make a decision on Thursday’s game as soon as possible.

