Arsenal keeper Leno says Mikel Arteta has cleared up the mess of Unai Emery’s ‘confusing’ management

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno said new manager Mikel Arteta has made a ‘big impact’ since taking charge from Unai Emery’s ‘confusing mess’.

Arteta was announced as manager of his old club Arsenal on December 22 after Unai Emery’s reign came to an end. Emery struggled to bring Arsenal back to their old heights and became a villain among the supporters in his latter months in the hot seat after less than two years.

Emery was sacked in November and the Spaniard took charge after leaving his post as assistant manager at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. The Arsenal stopper has praised the changes he has made at Arsenal in a short space of time.

‘He has, in this short time, a big impact because you can see the intensity we play with,’ explained the German goalkeeper to reporters.

‘Also the structure in the team and the mentality out of the pitch.’

Since Arteta’s arrival, Arsenal have lost just once in nine matches across all competitions. Whilst that does boast an improvement from Emery’s 2019/20 season statistics that saw just five wins from 18 in the Premier League, they are still experiencing some problems in front of goal.

The Spaniard’s side are proving difficult to beat but can’t seem to win many themselves with just one win from his seven league matches at the helm.

Despite this slow and rather lethargic improvement, Leno has said life with the Gunners is much better under Arteta’s guidance.

‘Before it was, I don’t want to say a mess, it was a little bit confusing, everybody was doing different things and we were not a team – not in the dressing room, not on the pitch, and you could see this,’ said the 27-year-old.

‘I think with Mikel it changed completely. The first day he came he was not talking too much about tactics, he was talking about how we behave in the dressing room, when we go to the games we have to be more professional, more like a team.

‘I think it is not only what he has learned from Pep Guardiola, when you talk with all of the people that worked with him, they say he’s a very clever guy with tactics and how to improve players.

‘At the moment we don’t have to talk about the Premier League title because Man City and especially Liverpool, they are too strong. Honestly, we have to say that they are on another level.’

Leno has been one of the Gunners more impressive performers in a mediocre campaign. He has amassed five clean sheets from 25 appearances in the league – which isn’t a bad record with the shaky defensive line in front of him. He has also made the second most saves in the league this season, with 93 stops to his name.

Arsenal are next in action against Newcastle in the Premier League as they look to climb the table after the two-week winter break.