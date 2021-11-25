Arsenal legend Henry explains why Zinedine Zidane is ‘not interested’ in Man United and casts doubt on Pochettino’s appointment.

Henry, an Arsenal legend, explains why Zinedine Zidane is ‘not interested’ in Man United and casts doubt on Pochettino’s move.

According to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, Zinedine Zidane has no interest in managing Manchester United.

Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former Real Madrid head coach has been touted as a long-term solution at Old Trafford.

But Arsenal legend Henry, who played for France alongside Zidane, does not believe the World Cup winner is considering it.

“Zidane going to United? I don’t think he’d be interested in that now,” he said on CBS Sports.

“Why? Because I’m thinking in the back of my mind that he’s waiting for a national team job.”

“I believe he is thinking about it.”

“So I see it more,” he says. “I don’t think Pochettino will leave, but if he does, Zidane will have the PSG job.”

It has already been reported that Zidane has turned down any offer from Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Paris Saint-Germain, has been mentioned as a potential successor at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, Henry is skeptical that this will happen because he believes the Argentine will want to see the Ligue 1 giants succeed.

“I’m not sure if they [Man United] will be able to get him [Pochettino],” he continued.

“As a coach of a team like Paris Saint-Germain, you want to see it through.

“However, if you go to Man United, you’re almost guaranteed to get another type of headache trying to find a way to balance it out, because that’s exactly what he’s trying to do with Paris Saint-Germain right now.”

“Yes, they’re winning, but the game isn’t as fluid as one might expect.

“I personally don’t believe he’ll go.”

Man United has made it clear that they want someone in place until the end of the season before appointing a long-term successor to Solskjaer.

On Wednesday, Michael Carrick took charge of the Red Devils in their 2-0 win over Villarreal.

However, a number of names have been mentioned as potential managers for United until the end of the season.

Former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and ex-Lyon coach Rudi Garcia are among them.