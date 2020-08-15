Arsenal legend Thierry Henry shock contender to replace Quique Setien at Barcelona along with Mauricio Pochettino

THIERRY HENRY has emerged as a shock contender to replace Quique Setien at Barcelona, according to reports.

The Frenchman is currently managing Montreal Impact in MLS, having endured a dreadful stint at AS Monaco in the 2018-19 season.

But according to France Football, Henry is a serious contender for the Camp Nou post – given his history with the club as a player.

As a Barcelona player he netted 49 goals in 121 appearances following his switch from Arsenal – playing a part in the club’s early success under Pep Guardiola.

And Henry, 42, isn’t the only former Barca player in the mix for the job.

Former Everton and Southampton gaffer Ronald Koeman is also believed to be under consideration – although Xavi will NOT be approached again just yet, having turned down the post in January.

While no official announcement has yet been put out, the decision to relieve Setien of his duties has privately already been made following last night’s dismal 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Mauricio Pochettino is the early favourite to succeed Setien, despite his strong links with rivals Espanyol – while former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is also in the running.

Whoever comes in will have to get Lionel Messi onside immediately, with the Argentine looking visibly dejected following last night’s embarrassment – having criticised the club’s hapless board on a number of occasions this season.

Gerard Pique has offered to step aside for “fresh blood” if needs be, while director of football Eric Abidal could also be given the chop.

We must bring in new blood to change this dynamic, and if necessary, I would be the first to leave.

The Spanish centre-back said after the game: “No one is untouchable, least of all me.

“Fresh blood is needed. We’ve have hit rock bottom now. We all need to reflect and see what’s best for Barca.

“Coaches and players follow one another, but it has been several years since we have been able to be competitive on a European level.

“We all have to think internally and decide what is best for the club, for Barca. Tonight was unacceptable for Barcelona.

“It’s very hard to take but I hope it will be useful for something, for us to all think about it.

“The club needs changes. And I’m not talking at the level of the coach or the players, but structurally the club needs changes of all kinds.

“We must bring in new blood to change this dynamic, and if necessary, I would be the first to leave.”