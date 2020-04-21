Arsenal line up £50m Valencia striker as Aubameyang replacement

Arsenal have made enquiries to Valencia over the possibility of signing striker Rodrigo Moreno, according to reports.

At the end of February the Gunners announced their first financial loss since 2002 as the club feel the cost of their absence from Champions League football.

With an uphill task to secure a place in the Champions League, there is uncertainty surrounding the long-term futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Aubameyang, in particular, has been heavily linked with move away from Arsenal this summer with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United all credited with interest.

The Gabon striker will soon enter the final year of his contract in north London and, at 30, must consider the last big move of his career.

And now the Daily Mirror claims that Arsenal have ‘asked’ about Valencia striker Moreno ‘as they brace themselves for a striker shake-up in the summer’.

Moreno ‘is a target’ for Arsenal with Valencia owner Peter Lim willing to let him go as he prepares ‘for changes’ at the Spanish club.

The Spain international has a release clause of £110m at the Mestalla although Valencia’s asking price is likely to be between ‘£45m and £50m plus extras’.

