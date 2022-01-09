Arsenal ‘looked like Real Madrid but played like a pub team’ in their match against Nottingham Forest, according to Manchester United legend Roy Keane.

ROY KEANE slammed Arsenal after they were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round by Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal fans’ disappointment was compounded when Manchester United and Forest legend Keane added salt to the wounds by comparing Arsenal to a PUB TEAM.

Arsenal has won the FA Cup a record 14 times, making them the most successful club in the competition’s history.

However, on Sunday night, they were defeated by a Championship side from the middle of the table.

The Midlands club broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute, ending an often-disappointing game.

Forest took advantage of a mistake by Albert Sambi Lokonga, and substitute Lewis Grabban scored.

At halftime and after the game on ITV, Keane, 50, slammed the North London side.

“It’s been a shambles,” he said.

They have the appearance of Real Madrid, but play like a pub team.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“There’s still a suppleness to it.”

“We were watching it live here and thinking to ourselves, ‘Arsenal is here for the taking.’

“They didn’t appear to have any presence.”

“Everything Arsenal got today was deserved by them.

“They’ve suffered a significant setback today.”

In the next round, Nottingham Forest will face Leicester City.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.