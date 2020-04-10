Arsenal making a move for Jesse Lingard is ‘hard to rule out’

Arsenal remain one of the more likely destinations for Jesse Lingard if he is to leave Manchester United in the next transfer window.

According to The Athletic, ‘it’s hard to rule out’ Arsenal trying to sign Lingard before next season, especially if Dani Ceballos’ loan move is not made permanent.

Last month it was reported that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had lost confidence in Lingard, and would be willing to let him go as part of a clearout at the end of the season.

Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi is said to be one of the favourites to get in contact with Lingard’s controversial agent Mino Raiola.

Lingard was recently praised by team-mate Paul Pogba for being ‘a big-game player,’ suggesting he is ‘always banging in goals’ in important matches.

The 27-year-old has scored winners in the 2016 FA Cup Final and Community Shield, and a goal in the 2017 League Cup Final but has desperately struggled for form since the 2018 World Cup.

He has fallen down the pecking order this season after failing to register a single goal or assist for United in the whole of last year and Bruno Fernandes’ arrival has seen him move further into the periphery.

Ceballos, meanwhile, has impressed Mikel Arteta during his loan spell from Real Madrid, but the 23-year-old is said to prefer a move to his former club Real Betis over Arsenal.

He is not expected to make his move permanent this summer and Lingard is seen as a possible like-for-like replacement.

Lingard has featured in 35 games in all competitions this season, but has only scored twice.

If he is set to leave the club, they will want to do it sooner rather than later, with his contract set to expire in 2021.

Any potential sale is expected to be used to fund a planned rebuild at the club. Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, and James Maddison have been identified as primary targets for Solskjaer ahead of next season.

The Gunners have had dealings with United in the past, signing Danny Welbeck from on deadline day in 2014, and more recently the two clubs were involved in a swap deal between Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez.