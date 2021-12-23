Arsenal manager Arteta has warned that football could COLLAPSE if Premier League bosses ignore players’ concerns about their welfare amid the Covid chaos.

Arsenal manager Arteta has warned that football could COLLAPSE if Premier League bosses ignore players’ concerns about their safety amid the Covid chaos.

Arsenal manager Arteta has warned that if Premier League bosses ignore players’ concerns about their safety amid the Covid chaos, football will COLLAPSE.

Mikel Arteta is concerned that if players’ concerns about Covid are dismissed, the sport may collapse.

Player welfare is not prioritized, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard.

Despite an increasing number of positive coronavirus cases, Premier League clubs decided this week to play through the holiday season.

And Arteta is concerned that forcing teams to play games with virus-ravaged squads will harm the sport.

“The most important thing is to protect the players’ welfare,” he said, “because we have a greater responsibility to defend them than anyone else.”

“It’s critical that we pay much more attention to their concerns because we wouldn’t be able to do anything and the industry wouldn’t be able to function without them.”

“It’s easy for us to demand more games, but it’s up to them to deliver,” says the narrator.

“If the players say it’s difficult, they’re telling it like it is because they’ve always tried to keep this league at its best.”

“As a result, when they say something like this, we have to really listen to them with open ears because we don’t want to harm the product or the incredible league we have.”

SUN VEGAS IS OFFERING A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Ten Premier League games have been canceled this month due to Covid, and some clubs are already facing a fixture backlog as the season progresses.

Premier League executives are expected to hold a zoom meeting today to discuss the escalating crisis after their clubs turned down proposals for a festive ‘firebreak.’

The England midfielder is “concerned” that “nobody really takes player welfare seriously.”

Liverpool play Leeds on Boxing Day and Leicester on December 28 as part of a five-game run in two weeks, despite the Covid cases and injuries.

And, according to Hendo, it’s all too much for the players’ health.

He stated, “I don’t think people realize how intense it is until they see it for themselves.”

“Every time we take the field, we want to give it our all.”

Unfortunately, at this time, it is difficult to do so.

“And then you add Covid to the mix, and things get even worse.”

“I’m concerned that no one, especially when Covid is present, is concerned about the safety of the players.”

“I don’t believe the players are given the respect they deserve in terms of having someone independently speak for them and say, ‘Actually, this isn’t right for player welfare.'”

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is the new manager of Aston Villa.

In a nutshell, here’s what’s new at Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]