Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that the North London derby against Spurs could be CALLED OFF due to injuries, the African Cup of Nations, and the Covid crisis.

MIKEL ARTETA is still unsure whether Sunday’s North London derby will take place, as the Arsenal manager continues to struggle to assemble a team.

The club is in talks with the Premier League while waiting for more fitness information ahead of the trip to Tottenham.

Arsenal are on the verge of missing the minimum 13 players plus a goalkeeper required to play a Premier League game, with four players away at the African Cup of Nations, Granit Xhaka suspended plus injury, and Covid concerns surrounding another seven.

The club is expected to wait for more information tomorrow before making a final decision on whether or not to submit a formal request to postpone the game.

“I’m not sure if the game will be called off,” Arteta said.

“It’s difficult to say without judging our players, but what seems unlikely today is likely to happen tomorrow.

“It went the other way for us recently when we were ready to play a match and it was twice canceled due to problems with the opposing team.”

“So it could go either way, but our goal is always to play.”

“We had concerns before the game against Liverpool, and we had more issues after the game,” he continued.

“We haven’t been able to assess the squad yet because we weren’t able to fly last night, so we just arrived at the training ground and all the boys are being cared for.”

As a result, we don’t know.”

Xhaka is out after receiving a straight red against Liverpool for a foul on Diego Jota in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final at Anfield.

After a 0-0 draw, the midfielder apologized to fans and congratulated his teammates.

Xhaka wrote on Instagram shortly after the final whistle, “I want to apologise to everyone.”

“I’m so proud of my team and the effort they put in tonight to keep the game clean.”

