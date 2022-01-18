Arsenal may have missed out on their next academy star due to the Premier League’s lax Covid rules.

While English clubs try to get games postponed, Bundesliga and La Liga teams are scouting new talent and may reap the benefits.

Paul Wanner, a 16-year-old midfielder, made his Bayern Munich debut on Saturday.

Wanner was plucked from FV Ravensburg, a small side in Germany’s fifth tier, a few years ago, and has since developed quickly and progressed well.

Even so, it’s unlikely that the teenager would have made it into Bayern’s first team if it weren’t for Covid-19.

Bayern attempted to postpone their match against Borussia Monchengladbach a week before his debut due to a squad depleted by coronavirus.

When the league mandated that they play, manager Julian Nagelsmann included Wanner in the lineup to fill the void.

The Premier League has a higher threshold for postponement than Germany’s top-flight clubs agreed upon at the start of the pandemic.

For a match to take place, they need 14 outfield players plus a goalkeeper, as opposed to the Premier League’s 13(plus)1.

The leagues differ in that German clubs are expected to include academy players, whereas in the Premier League, Under 21 players are not required to make up the numbers unless they have played a competitive game this season.

So, against Monchengladbach, Nagelsmann started 19-year-old Malik Tillman, gave 18-year-old Lucas Copado his first start from the bench, and Wanner was in the dugout but did not play.

Wanner came off the bench for Bayern against Cologne a week later, becoming the club’s youngest player ever.

Only time will tell how this will affect the teenager’s career, but a 16-year-old playing for Bayern Munich is no small achievement, and his self-confidence will be high.

Meanwhile, in Spain, La Liga clubs are expected to turn to youth during this difficult period.

The match will go ahead as long as five first-team players are available and the club can field a squad of 13 players plus a goalkeeper.

This appears to be where the Premier League has tangled itself up and missed an opportunity to show how productive their glitzy academies are.

At the very least, handing out a few debuts.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy