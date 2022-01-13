Arsenal met with Youri Tielemans’ representatives as the Gunners prepare a transfer swoop for the Leicester midfielder.

Arsenal met with representatives of Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans as the Gunners prepare a transfer swoop for the Belgian.

Since his arrival from Monaco in 2019, the 24-year-old Belgian international has shone for the Foxes.

With the winner in last season’s FA Cup Final against Chelsea, he etched his name in Leicester folklore.

Now he’s on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s radar as he looks to bolster his depleted midfield.

Arsenal midfielder Arteta has confirmed that he wants to sign a new player this month.

Both Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny have left Arsenal for the African Cup of Nations, and Granit Xhaka recently tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a report, Tielemans representatives have already met with representatives from the North London club after being invited to London Colney to discuss a potential transfer.

According to Goal, the star has been a long-term target for Arsenal, who are now putting plans in place to sign him.

Tielemans’ contract at the King Power Stadium is coming to an end in the next 18 months.

Leicester have tried unsuccessfully to persuade him to sign a new contract, but talks with the former Anderlecht and Monaco star have stalled.

Tielemans wants to play Champions League football, which Arsenal hopes to be able to provide him with next season.

As he pushes to bring Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal, Arteta has hinted that the club will make ‘world-class’ transfer signings this month.

Fiorentina’s star striker is his main target, and he has made it clear that he is only interested in bringing in the best.

“Historically, this club has sought out the best players in the world,” he explained.

“Arsenal has always attracted the best players.

“The situation has remained the same.

For us, it’s a huge benefit.”

