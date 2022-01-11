Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka ‘can play for any team in Europe,’ according to Man United legend Roy Keane.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka ‘can play for any team in Europe,’ according to Man United legend Roy Keane.

Saka has been a revelation for Arsenal this season, scoring seven goals and assisting four others in just 23 appearances across all competitions.

The 20-year-old was unable to make a difference in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat, but he did set up Eddie Nketiah for a goal.

Despite the England star’s failure on Sunday, Keane praised him in the build-up to the game.

While working as a pundit for ITV, Keane praised Saka for his ability on the pitch as well as his demeanor off it.

“He can play for any of the big teams in England or Europe,” Keane said.

“I believe he has a unique talent.

He has the ability to outsmart a man and get things done.

“What I like about him is that he appears to be a humble kid when he speaks, so he has a chance to be a great, great player.”

He’s got it.”

Saka has been linked with a shock move to Liverpool as a result of his performances, which echo Keane’s remarks.

The teenager also played a key role in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final, demonstrating that he can compete with the best on the international stage.

Saka had a strong season last year, scoring seven goals and dishing out ten assists, and he’s continued that trend this year.

He’s Arsenal’s second-highest scorer this season, trailing only Emile Smith Rowe, who has nine goals in all competitions.

It’s piqued Liverpool’s interest, though a January transfer seems improbable.

Despite this, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated that Saka should be proud of the transfer interest.

