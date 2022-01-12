Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka is expected to join Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s style’suiting him down to the ground.’

Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka has been linked with a move to Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s style’suiting him down to the ground’.

Former England international Glen Johnson believes Arsenal star Bukayo Saka would be a perfect fit for Liverpool.

Saka, 20, has had a fantastic season for the Gunners so far, scoring seven goals and assisting four times in 23 games across all competitions.

Mikel Arteta’s side has climbed into the Premier League’s top four, putting them in contention to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in six years.

However, Johnson, who played for Liverpool from 2009 to 2015, believes Saka would thrive under Jurgen Klopp’s leadership.

“I do think it’ll be an expensive transfer because Arsenal wouldn’t want to sell one of their best players to a rival,” he told bettingodds.com.

“It’d have to be a big deal because he’s a fantastic player, a young player, and English.”

“I believe Liverpool and the player are interested in a move, but I also believe it would be a difficult deal to pull off.”

“I think it would be a good move for Saka because, as a young player, any chance to sign with one of the best teams around is going to be appealing.”

“I believe Liverpool’s style of play is ideal for him.”

Johnson’s remarks follow Manchester United legend Roy Keane’s assertion that Saka can play for any team in Europe.

Despite Arsenal’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, the England international was a bright spot for the Gunners.

“He can play for any of the big teams in England and Europe,” Keane said during the match’s coverage on ITV.

“I believe he has a unique talent.

He has the ability to outsmart a man and get things done.

“What I like about him is that he appears to be a humble kid when he speaks, so he has a chance to be a great, great player.”

He’s got it.”

Saka progressed through Arsenal’s youth system before making his first-team debut in 2018.

He’s played 110 times for the Gunners since then, scoring 18 goals.

He has also established himself as a valuable member of Gareth Southgate’s England squad, playing a key role in their run to the Euro 2020 final.

Saka has 14 caps for the national team and four goals to his credit.

