GRANAT XHAKA came close to joining Stoke City on loan before signing a lucrative contract with Arsenal.

After a disastrous start to life at Borussia Monchengladbach, Max Eberl, director of sport at Xhaka’s former club, claims the Swiss midfielder was close to a loan move to the Potters.

During his first 18 months at Gladbach, the 29-year-old struggled to adjust to the Bundesliga’s speed and power.

And, after agreeing to join Stoke on loan in the 2014 winter window, he was ready to call it a day.

However, Eberl claims he talked Xhaka out of joining Mark Hughes’s team, warning the midfielder that if he went to the bet365 Stadium, he would never get a big club.

Xhaka, who was sent off for Arsenal against Liverpool last week, chose to stay in Germany and have had a much more productive two-and-a-half years there.

In the summer of 2016, he agreed to join Arsenal for £35 million.

And Eberl believes that Xhaka’s decision to reject Stoke City was the best decision he has ever made in his career.

“Granit’s career in the first 18 months at Gladbach did not run [as smoothly]as sliced bread,” Eberl told the Rheinische Post.

“He was about to be loaned to Stoke, and I told him, ‘If you go to Stoke now, you’ll never end up at a big club – but you could.'”

Xhaka is now in his fifth season with the Gunners.

He has two FA Cup and Community Shield victories to his credit.

He’s also been a League Cup and Europa League finalist.