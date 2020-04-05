Arsenal ‘monitoring Real Madrid starlet Cesar Gelabert’ as Borussia Dortmund and Lyon keep tabs

Arsenal are tracking Real Madrid youngster Cesar Gelabert as the Gunners join a host of European clubs looking to secure the services of the Spanish talent this summer.

Despite not yet featuring in the first team, the 19-year-old is viewed as one of Los Blancos’ top talents. Gelabert has also featured in the youth set up for the national side, lifting the U17 European Championships before losing out to England in the U17 World Cup final in India.

And the teenager has been identified as a potential target by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, having been impressed by his fellow Spaniard during youth games for Madrid, according to AS.

Arteta was in attendance when Gelabert represented Madrid against youth sides from Tottenham and Chelsea this season. The Spain U19 international also netted against Spurs.

However, the Gunners will have to see off competition from other European clubs if they are to land the teenager.

French side Lyon have reportedly seen a bid for the midfielder rejected, while Borussia Dortmund are also keeping close tabs on Gelabert, having made successful moves for some of the continent’s top youngsters in years gone by.

Arteta is plotting a summer rebuild at the Gunners and has viewed the signings of younger players as the way forward as he looks to impose his positive brand of football at the Emirates.

So impressed has he been with young Gabriel Martinelli, who Arsenal signed for £6million last summer, Arteta is looking to capture the signings of more exciting youngsters in the next transfer window.