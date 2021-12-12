Arsenal moves four points clear of Chelsea, while Tottenham moves up to third place in the race for the top three.

Arsenal has a four-point lead over Chelsea, while Tottenham has slipped to third place in the race for the top three.

JONAS EIDEVALL said he ‘couldn’t care less’ about Chelsea’s shock defeat by Reading, as Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the table.

After a 4-0 home thrashing of Leicester, the Gunners increased the pressure on their title rivals, moving four points clear at the top of the WSL table.

The league leaders blitzed the 10-player Foxes, with Jemma Purfield receiving a red card for a first-half trip on Nikita Parris.

“I simply could not care about the result of other teams in the league,” Eidevall, whose side will play Hoffenheim in the Champions League, said.

“I’m powerless to stop them.

“All we do is concentrate on ourselves.”

“Frida has been a very strong addition to the team,” Eidevall said of Maanum’s performance.

She’s exactly the kind of player we’ve been looking for.”

The result extended the visitors’ top-flight losing streak to nine games, and new manager Lydia was beaten on her first day in charge of Leicester.

Birmingham’s WSL rivals have been warned by Darren Carter, who has stated that his Brum aces will not be bullied by their opponents.

The club led twice against Manchester City at St Andrew’s before losing 3-2 to the Citizens, who scored a late winner through Ellen White.

“The perception of Birmingham right now is that we’re a soft touch, and it’s easy to get points against us,” Carter told reporters.

That’s a story we’d like to change.

“Hopefully, they (the players) sent a message that we won’t be rolled over in games anymore.”

We’ll fight until the end.”

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, moved into third place after defeating Aston Villa.

Kyah Simon’s penalty equalized Remi Allen’s nineteenth-minute opener, and Rachel Williams scored the game’s winner in the second half.

The Villans were relegated to tenth place as a result of the result, with a Conti Cup match against Blackburn awaiting them next.

Everton and West Ham drew 1-1 at Walton Hall.

Toni Duggan leveled the game in the second period after Zaneta Wyne put the Irons ahead close to halftime.

Everton now trail Reading by two points, who have dropped to eighth place following wins for Man City and Spurs, as well as a draw for seventh-placed West Ham.

