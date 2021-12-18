Arsenal must exploit the chaos caused by pandemic cancellations against Leeds in order to put pressure on top-four rivals like Chelsea.

Arsenal must exploit the chaos caused by pandemic cancellations against Leeds in order to put pressure on top-four rivals such as Chelsea.

When they travel to injury-plagued Leeds on Saturday, Mikel Arteta’s side will be the only one of the four teams chasing fourth place in action.

Due to the coronavirus, Manchester United and West Ham’s games have been canceled, and Tottenham will have to wait until Sunday to play their first game in a fortnight, when they take on Liverpool.

If the Gunners can win at Elland Road on Christmas Day, they will be four points clear of the pack in the final Champions League spot.

That would put a lot of pressure on United, West Ham, and Spurs over the Christmas period, and prove to the skeptics that the Arsenal team that is emerging is the real deal.

Due to the injuries that have decimated Leeds’ squad, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, and the rest of the team must demonstrate that they have the ruthless edge to go with their outstanding talent.

The pressure is on after outclassing Southampton and the Hammers in the last two days, and the only way to prove you’re a top team is to play consistently.

That is why some people believe Arsenal aren’t genuine top-four contenders because they lack the consistency to deliver week after week.

Making it three wins in a row will convince doubters that this team is more than just potential, and United, Tottenham, and West Ham will have to make up ground.

And, whisper it quietly, Chelsea is starting to loom on the horizon in third place after falling behind in the title race.

With a win over Leeds, they close the gap on Arsenal to just five points, which was unthinkable just a month ago.

With relegation fodder Norwich up next on Boxing Day, the Gunners have a chance to make an impression on their opponents in the coming week.

They simply must accept it.

