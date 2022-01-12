Arsenal must inject some urgency into their play in order to avoid lurching from crisis to crisis.

To stop their lurches into crisis and back again, Arsenal needs to inject some urgency.

Mikel Arteta has put together a young, exciting team, but there have been setbacks along the way, as well as a tendency to err on the side of sedation.

In February 2012, Arsene Wenger told reporters, “You could say the crisis in England at the moment is a bit like fire; it moves very quickly from one club to another.”

“It’s like a fire with a strong wind, so be cautious because the wind can quickly blow it back.”

So much of football management is spent trying to keep the crisis at bay.

Some do it by deflection, others by becoming spiky, still others by remaining steadfast and calm, and still others by simply repeating the mantra that hard work pays off.

Their preferred strategy provides us with an unintentional glimpse into their personalities.

Whatever method is used, the only solution is to respond to self-inflicted setbacks as soon as possible – nothing heals like victories.

Jurgen Klopp’s success at Liverpool is measured in trophies, but his greatest achievement was avoiding consecutive league defeats in his first half decade in charge, a feat that even Pep Guardiola could not match.

In the final 13 months of Brendan Rodgers’ reign, Liverpool had done so five times.

Back in 2012, Wenger was a soothsayer, predicting his own demise while fiddling with the entrails and gagging uncomfortably.

Then-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was speaking ahead of a crucial week in which Arsenal faced Milan in the Champions League (which they lost 4-0) and Sunderland in the FA Cup (which they also lost 2-0).

Wenger’s demise was brought about by a thousand cuts spread out over years rather than days, but it was one of his worst weeks as manager.

Mikel Arteta is now facing one of those weeks.

After crashing out of the FA Cup after an embarrassing performance against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal now face an under-strength Liverpool in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg.

They play Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday.

Arsenal has lost four of their last six away games against Spurs, while drawing two.

One of Arteta’s Arsenal’s biggest flaws – and annoyances – is their tendency to err on the side of sedation when the situation calls for it.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

