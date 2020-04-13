Arsenal ‘need money’ with club ‘at odds with players’

Arsenal are struggling to reach an agreement with their playing squad over the possibility of them taking a wage cut during the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

Top-flight stars came under fire after some clubs placed non-playing staff on the Government’s furlough scheme, with health secretary Matt Hancock calling for Premier League players to take a pay cut.

Premier League clubs proposed wage deductions or deferrals of around 30 per cent to mitigate the financial impact of the crisis but recent talks with the Professional Footballers’ Association did not reach a resolution.

However, the players have taken it upon themselves to create an initiative called #PlayersTogether, which has partnered with NHS Charities Together, and will help “those fighting for us on the NHS frontline as well as other key areas of need”.

On Thursday, Southampton became the first Premier League club to announce that their players had agreed to take a wage deferral for the months of April, May and June.

However, Arsenal are yet to reach an agreement with their players with ESPN claiming the club is ‘at odds with players over wage cuts’.

Hector Bellerin is leading negotiations for the players with ‘the first-team squad preferring a deferral of wages’ rather than a cut in pay.

The report adds that ‘both parties hoping to reach an agreement soon’ but the players have been advised by the PFA to take a wage deferral rather than a cut in salary.

ESPN adds:

‘The current proposal made by the club to the players is a 12.5 percent pay cut for the next 12 months (April 2020 to March 2021). If the team makes it to the Champions League, the players will get their money back. If they make the Europa League, the cut will go down to 7.5 percent. If they don’t qualify for any European football next season, the players won’t get anything back.’

A source has told ESPN that Arsenal have explained to the players that “the club needs money” with the possibility that the north London outfit could miss out on Champions League revenue for a fourth season running.

