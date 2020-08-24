Arsenal new boy Willian urges Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay and help Gunners win trophies

WILLIAN has a simple message for his Arsenal team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: “Please stay.”

Brazilian star Willian, who has just signed from Chelsea, believes great things are coming for the Gunners.

But he knows that to achieve his own ambitions – including winning the Champions League – ace forward PEA must sign a new deal.

The 31-year-old Gabon international wants a £250,000-a-week, three-year deal to stay at the Emirates.

And Willian, 32, said it is vital the club come to an agreement with their superstar striker.

The winger told SunSport: “I joined Arsenal because we can challenge for titles but Pierre will be a big part of the plan.

“He has to stay — it is very important to me.

“This is a guy who gets 25-30 goals a season and we have to keep a player like that.

“He’s one of the best players in our team and somebody I want to be making chances for.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is also desperate for his hitman to commit.

After Aubameyang scored both goals in their 2-1 FA Cup final win over Chelsea earlier this month, Arteta was confident a deal would be sorted out.

However, PEA refused to answer questions about his future.

And while indications are Auba will sign again, he flew off for a holiday in Italy yesterday without having agreed a deal.