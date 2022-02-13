Arsenal news LIVE: Gunners tipped to sign Gnabry, £32m summer transfer for Douglas Luiz desired, Lacazette named captain

Gunners tipped to sign Gnabry, Douglas Luiz wanted for £32m this summer, Lacazette named captain

According to reports, ARSENAL are interested in signing Douglas Luiz this summer.

After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure, Alexandre Lacazette has been named club captain.

Granit Xhaka, meanwhile, has been linked with a summer transfer to Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

According to reports, ARSENAL are interested in signing Douglas Luiz this summer.

Jose has returned to Mourne.

Jose Mourinho, who is under pressure at Roma and is facing a player exodus in the Italian capital, is reportedly considering a raid on Arsenal.

According to a new report in Gazzetta dello Sport, Mourinho is planning an £83 million investment in his squad to help replace players who are expected to leave the club.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is at the top of Mourinho’s wish list, having been linked with a move to Roma last summer.

Fekir has piqued Barcelona’s interest.

Barcelona is said to be interested in Real Betis attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir, who also piqued Arsenal’s interest last summer.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona will make a move for Fekir this summer.

The Spanish giants are said to be willing to pay around £50 million to bring Fekir to the Nou Camp.

Ferdinand raises four major concerns.

Rio Ferdinand has told BT Sport that terminating Aubameyang’s contract without replacing him could jeopardize the North Londoners’ chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

“Goals,” he clarified.

Aubameyang has left, not because he was banging them in when he was there, but because he was the captain and a big player.

“They haven’t shown you anything to persuade you that they’ll be consistent enough to finish in the top four.”

Gnabry is Gnabry’s choice for Arsenal, according to Thomas.

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas believes the Gunners have a realistic chance of bringing Serge Gnabry back to the club.

“Gnabry has been exceptional since leaving Arsenal,” Thomas said to CaughtOffside.

He has become an integral part of a colossal club like Bayern Munich, as well as Germany.

“I’m not sure what his current situation is at his current club, but it would be a major statement if either of my former clubs could get him in.”

“Given the number of options in the forward areas, it’ll be difficult to see where he fits in if he joins Liverpool.”

You could, on the other hand…

