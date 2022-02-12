Arsenal news LIVE: The Gunners will miss out on Isak, Douglas Luiz is wanted for £32 million this summer, and Lacazette has been named captain.

Arsenal news: Isak is out, Douglas Luiz is wanted for £32 million this summer, and Lacazette is named captain

According to reports, Arsenal are interested in signing Douglas Luiz this summer.

Following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure, Alexandre Lacazette has been named captain of the club.

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka has been linked with a summer move to Roma under Jose Mourinho.

“IT’S AN ABSOLUTE JOKE”

Mikel Arteta’s decision to give Alexandre Lacazette the captain’s armband has been slammed by former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson.

Kieran Tierney should be Arsenal captain, he told the Daily Star.

You can’t trust Alexandre Lacazette.

“And instead of wasting money like they have in the past, my old club should start negotiating better contracts for young players like Bukayo Saka right now.”

“(Lacazette’s) contract has come to an end.)”

If you give him a new one, you’ll have to pay him a fortune.

And why would he do it for the next few years if he hasn’t done it in the last few?

“Arsenal has young players who have progressed through the ranks and are paid a pittance in comparison to him.

They’re the ones who need to be dealt with by the club.

“It’s a complete farce.”

Arsenal must restrain these youngsters.

The money should be given to THEM.

New contracts are needed for players like Saka.

Lacazette is not one of them.”

There are no issues with discipline.

Despite picking up their 15th red card under Mikel Arteta against Wolves, Arsenal legend Ian Wright insists his side has no problems with discipline.

“Not really,” he said to Premier League Productions, “especially when you look at this one and what Xhaka has done.”

“Yeah, 15 sounds like a lot… and it is! But we’re not talking about players who fly in and do silly challenges and stuff like that.”

“This was a natural reaction from him; he went to push him and then fouled him the next.

It isn’t anything malicious.

“However, they’re red cards, so hopefully it doesn’t add up to a penalty.”

Although 15 is a significant number, I do not believe there is a disciplinary issue.

“I believe that’s what people will claim, but it’s not true.”

Good morning, Arsenal supporters.

Arsenal appear to be in danger of missing out on Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, who is a top transfer target.

Arsenal are interested in signing Isak this summer after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona, according to Sport.

Alexandre Lacazette

