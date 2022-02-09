Arsenal news LIVE: Xhaka to Roma, Djed Spence updates, Elneny Newcastle and Leeds offers REJECTED – latest

LIVE ARSENAL NEWS: Xhaka to Roma, Djed Spence updates, Elneny Newcastle and Leeds offers REJECTED – latest

After nearly THREE weeks off, ARSENAL will play again tomorrow night.

In the Premier League, Wolves take on Arsenal at Molineux.

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka has been linked with a summer move to Roma under Jose Mourinho.

Bruno Guimaraes has revealed why he passed on Arsenal, claiming that he wanted to win the Champions League with Newcastle.

Mourinho’s Roma are defeated by Alexis Sanchez.

Jose Mourinho’s return to the San Siro was marred by a goal from Alexis Sanchez.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez scored a stunning goal from outside the box into the top corner.

It came after Inter defeated Roma 2-0 in the Italian Cup semi-finals, with Edin Dzeko scoring the game’s first goal.

It was Mourinho’s first visit to San Siro since leaving Inter after leading them to the treble in 2010.

Elneny’s interest has been transferred.

According to Mohamed Elneny’s agent, Arsenal turned down several transfer bids for him.

Elneny’s agent claims that Premier League clubs Newcastle, Leeds, and Watford attempted to sign the Egyptian midfielder in January but were unsuccessful.

“We received multiple offers, but Arsenal rejected them all because Arteta still wants him,” Elneny’s representative said to Mega FM.

“Elneny has attracted the attention of Lyon, Marseille, Valencia, Leeds, Watford, Newcastle, Besiktas, and Galatasaray.”

Good morning, Arsenal supporters.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has added RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku to his transfer wish list.

Leipzig, on the other hand, has made it clear that Nkunku is not going anywhere.

Oliver Mintzlaff, the Bundesliga club’s managing director, warned off potential suitors by emphasizing the forward’s importance to the team, adding that he will be playing for the Red Bulls next season.

This season, the 24-year-old has been in superb form, scoring 10 goals in 21 league appearances.

With seven goals in the Champions League group stage, including a hat-trick in a 6-3 loss to Manchester City, the Frenchman caught the eye.

Meanwhile, new Newcastle signing Bruno Guimaraes claims he had “no doubts” about choosing the Magpies over Arsenal and Juventus because his new club will soon be able to compete with Europe’s giants.

“We are definitely going to be a big power in world football,” Bruno said.

“This is a historic club with a long history and rich tradition.”

I have no reservations about coming to Newcastle.

"Newcastle University has…

