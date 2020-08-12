Arsenal offered Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara in swap transfer for out-of-favour Lucas Torreira

ARSENAL could exchange Lucas Torreira for AS Roma’s Amadou Diawara this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are chasing a midfielder, with Thomas Partey having emerged as a target.

But with Mikel Arteta’s budget set to be limited, club chiefs have cooked up a back-up plan – with Roma star Diawara in the frame.

And according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal would be willing to let Torreira return to Serie A in order to sweeten the deal – and reduce Roma’s rumoured £27million asking price.

The Uruguayan has flitted in and out of being a Gunners regular during his two years at the Emirates, with injury having hampered his opportunities under Arteta.

But a return to Italy could be an attractive proposition for the Uruguayan, having previously starred for Sampdoria.

As for Diawara, he has entered Arsenal’s radar after producing the most impressive season of his young career to date.

Having switched Napoli for Roma last summer, the 23-year-old made himself a commanding presence in Paulo Fonseca’s midfield – catching the eye with his ability to carry the ball downfield, as well as in winning it back from opponents.

Despite suffering with two knee injuries during the 2019-20 campaign, he still managed to rack up 30 appearances in all competitions.

Prior to his three campaigns with Napoli, a teenage Diawara spent a season at Bologna.

And the club in Northern Italy found him plying his trade in San Marino, as he made his first steps in the game as a youngster in Italy’s third tier with the Sammarinese minnows.

With Arsenal having loaned Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Roma for the 2019-20 campaign, Gazzetta believe that there exists a good relationship between the two clubs – that could help get this swap deal over the line.

As well as Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi is another midfielder that appears likely to leave Arsenal this summer.

The Guardian claim that the Gunners offered £23m plus the out-of-favour Frenchman for Atletico star Thomas Partey, but to no avail.