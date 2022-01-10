Arsenal only have TWO midfielders fit for Liverpool, including teen Charlie Patino, with Arteta in a race to save the season.

Arsenal have only TWO midfielders fit for Liverpool, including teen Charlie Patino, with Arteta in a race to save the season.

ARSENAL are facing a midfield conundrum ahead of the season’s most crucial week.

Granit Xhaka tested positive for Covid at the weekend, so the decision to allow Ainsley Maitland-Niles to join Roma on loan has already backfired.

As a result, Albert Sambi Lokonga, 22, and 18-year-old rookie Charlie Patino will be the only central midfielders available for Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta is already worried about Xhaka’s ability to recover from his second bout of the virus in time for Sunday’s crucial North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Xhaka, 29, is currently in isolation with striker Folarin Balogun, 20, after refusing to be vaccinated before testing positive while on international duty with Switzerland last September.

Despite the fact that he is due to be released from quarantine before the weekend, he will have missed a full week of training ahead of the game against Spurs, who are two places below Arteta’s side in sixth place.

But, with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Arteta is desperately looking for an emergency loan signing to bolster his squad.

After back-to-back defeats in the Premier League and the FA Cup to Manchester City and Nottingham Forest, he understands the importance of his team maintaining their composure.

With the Spurs match sandwiched between the two legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final, the next ten days could be crucial for Arsenal’s hopes of winning a trophy and finishing in the top four.

Arteta was unimpressed with his team’s performance during Sunday’s shock Cup exit.

Patino, who was substituted 21 minutes into his first start for the club, struggled the most.

Arteta now wants to protect the promising youngster from unrealistic expectations at this critical stage in his career.

With so much on the line, he’ll be hesitant to put Patino in the starting lineup at Anfield on Thursday.

This could mean Martin Odegaard moving deeper into the midfield or a defender like Ben White or Calum Chambers moving into the midfield.

However, neither solution would be ideal, causing even more concern about Maitland-Niles’ departure to Roma.

Because of concerns about a lack of cover, Arteta had been hesitant to let the England international leave until the end of the month.

However, both Maitland-Niles and Roma manager Jose Mourinho made it clear that they were not willing to wait, and Arteta’s worst fears have come true.

