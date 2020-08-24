Arsenal plan summer clear out to increase transfer funds

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly lining up a squad overhaul to increase his transfer funds this summer.

Arsenal are on the brink of signing Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes for £27 million to improve their defensive options.

The signing will take the North London club’s summer spending to around £35 million. They’ve already brought in Pablo Mari from Flamengo for a reported £8 million fee.

If Arteta wants to strengthen his squad further, he will need to sell players first in order to raise funds due to the impact of coronavirus.

And according to Express, the Spaniard is willing to let as many as 15 players leave this summer.

The list includes Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi, who has been linked with Barcelona after being dropped by Arteta towards the end of the season.

His fellow midfielder Lucas Torreira is also on the list. Torreira is still valuable despite failing to become a first team regular at the Emirates. Lazio, Roma and Fiorentina are all reportedly interested in the 24-year-old.

There are a host of defenders that could be made available for transfer. Rob Holding and Calum Chambers are both eligible to leave and are currently being monitored by newly-promoted Fulham.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has been touted with a move to Napoli after falling down the pecking order over the summer. The return of William Saliba and the potential signing of Gabriel mean his chances of playing have been vastly reduced.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is another player who could be set to leave during this transfer window. He’s been named as one of the players to watch for the future, but Arsenal could still let him leave for around £20 million. Tottenham, Wolves and Newcastle are thought to be interested.

The summer clear out is part of technical director Edu’s plans for rebuilding the team. Addressing fans in a recent statement, he said: “We tried to create a better balance in the squad but we know that takes time to balance the squad the way me and Mikel [Arteta] want to.”

“To balance properly, we need to sell players, to buy players and that takes time, not just day and night.

“It will take time but with Willian, we’ve started a big process. We’ve identified the needs in the squad and he’s the one to start to rebalance the squad as we want to.”

Willian joined the Gunners on a free transfer recently after leaving Chelsea.