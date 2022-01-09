Arsenal player ratings: Nuno Tavares is abysmal, while Bernd Leno reminds Mikel Arteta of his class.

Nuno Tavares is dreadful for Arsenal, while Bernd Leno reminds Mikel Arteta of his class.

Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup for the second time in four years by Nottingham Forest, who defeated them 1-0 at the City Ground.

But how did the Gunners fare on a tumultuous Sunday evening in the Midlands?

The Arsenal players were ranked by SunSport in the following order…

In the first 45 minutes, he was a spectator, with Nuno Tavares’s loose, powerful back-pass his main concern.

After a quiet first half, he could have been forgiven for switching off, but he stayed alert and made a fantastic save early in the second half to keep the score at 0-0.

Arsenal’s best player made an outstanding save from a stunning James Garner free-kick that was heading for the top corner.

Couldn’t do much about Forest’s winner, which came from a great ball into Lewis Grabban.

Early on, there was little action as Forest targeted Tavares on the opposite flank.

Takehiro Tomiyasu keeps him out of the team when he is fit because he is sloppy with the ball at times.

Sead Kolasinac, a forgotten man, was subbed in during the extra time.

Carrying the ball into the Forest half made him happy, and he looked at ease on the ball.

In defense, he’s rarely troubled.

In the first half, he hit the corner flag with a long-range effort and was wasteful in possession almost every time he ventured into the opposition half.

The left-back had a bad night.

On the ball, they’re sluggish, their distribution is terrible, and their defense is far too vulnerable.

His brief run out was epitomized by an horrific early backpass to Leno, and he was subbed after just 34 minutes.

As he was replaced by Kieran Tierney, Petulant threw his gloves to the ground in rage.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

In the first half, Arsenal had a decent shot deflected for a corner and looked comfortable in possession as they worked from wide positions more often than not.

With less than ten minutes to play, he gave the ball away in his own half, allowing Forest to score.

Mikel Arteta may have to look for a new central midfielder or two now that Granit Xhaka is out again and Thomas Partey is at the Afcon.

With all the action on the flanks, he was virtually invisible in the first half as he drifted left to get involved.

In the second period, he had a powerful, ambitious effort deflected for a corner, and he was replaced by Alexandre Lacazette.

Despite his obvious talent, the 18-year-old midfielder has yet to make an impact in the first team and does not appear to be ready for regular first-team minutes.

There were few flashes of skill in the first 45 minutes, but Arsenal appeared to be making progress down the left flank.

Eddie Nketiah gets a great cross…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.