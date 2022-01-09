Arsenal player ratings: Nuno Tavares is dreadful, while Bernd Leno reminds Mikel Arteta of his class.

Arsenal’s FA Cup hopes were dashed at the City Ground by Nottingham Forest for the second time in four years.

How did the Gunners fare on a tense Sunday evening in the Midlands?

The Arsenal players were rated by SunSport in the following way…

In the first 45 minutes, he was a spectator, with Nuno Tavares’s loose, powerful back-pass his main concern.

After a quiet first half, he could have been forgiven for switching off, but he stayed alert and made a fantastic save early in the second half to keep the score at 0-0.

Arsenal’s best player made a fantastic save from a stunning James Garner free-kick destined for the top corner.

Couldn’t do much about Forest’s winner, which came from a great ball into Lewis Grabban’s hands.

Forest targeted Tavares on the flanks, which saw little action early on.

Takehiro Tomiyasu understandably keeps him out of the team when he is fit because he is sloppy with the ball at times.

Sead Kolasinac came in as a late sub.

He was pleased to carry the ball into the Forest half and appeared to be at ease on the ball.

In defense, he’s rarely troubled.

In the first half, he hit the corner flag with a long-range effort and was wasteful in possession almost every time he ventured into the opposition half.

The left-back had a dreadful night.

On the ball, they’re sloppy, have poor distribution, and are far too easily beaten in defense.

His brief run out was epitomized by an horrific early backpass to Leno, and he was subbed after just 34 minutes.

As he was replaced by Kieran Tierney, Petulant threw his gloves to the ground in rage.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

In the first half, Arsenal had a decent shot deflected for a corner and looked comfortable in possession as they worked from wide positions.

With less than ten minutes to play, he gave the ball away in his own half, allowing Forest to score.

Mikel Arteta may have to look for a new central midfielder or two now that Granit Xhaka is out again and Thomas Partey is at the Afcon.

With all of the action on the flanks in the first half, he was virtually invisible.

Before being replaced by Alexandre Lacazette, he had a powerful, ambitious effort deflected for a corner in the second period.

Clearly gifted, but has yet to make an impact and does not appear ready for regular first-team minutes.

In the first 45 minutes, there were few flashes of skill, but Arsenal appeared to be making progress down the left.

Eddie Nketiah’s brilliant cross should have resulted in a goal, but he nodded…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.