Arsenal players rally behind Xhaka after he apologizes for his red card, but Piers Morgan, enraged, calls him a “hot-headed d***head.”

Arsenal players rally around Xhaka after he apologizes for his red card, but Piers Morgan, enraged, calls him a “hot-headed d***head.”

Rob Holding and Alexandre Lacazette, both of Arsenal, have spoken out in support of Granit Xhaka following his red card against Liverpool.

The midfielder, 29, was sent off in the 24th minute of the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Diogo Jota for a reckless waist-high tackle.

The Gunners held on for a crucial away point, but Xhaka felt he had let his team down.

After the match, he apologized on Instagram, writing: “I want to apologise to everyone.”

“I’m so proud of my team and the effort they put in tonight to keep the game clean.”

“Together,” said Rob Holding right away.

To show his support for his teammate, the defender also used two emojis: a heart and a muscle.

“We are together,” Lacazette wrote.

Some Arsenal fans, however, did not share this sentiment and took to social media to vent their rage at Xhaka.

“Every time I start to warm up to Xhaka, he does something to remind me that he is an unreliable hot-headed d***head,” Piers Morgan tweeted.

“It’s taken a long time… and we’re only talking about lukewarm.”

“I’m done with Xhaka after that,” another Gooner said.

“Off you go to Roma,” says the narrator.

“Can’t believe what Xhaka has done,” a third wrote.

You know we don’t have any midfielders left for upcoming games, so you go ahead and do it.

Guy’s mind is that of a 14-year-old.

“You’re an idiot.”

However, one fan had a different opinion.

“If Granit Xhaka isn’t sent off, we don’t play as defensively, we go toe to toe with Liverpool, and we might lose,” he said.

At this point, everything is on the line at home.

“He’s a genius.”

