ARSENAL drew 0-0 at Anfield despite playing the majority of the Carabao Cup semi-final with ten men.

Granit Xhaka let the Gunners down with a rash high challenge on Diogo Jota, and he was sent off after just 24 minutes.

Mikel Arteta, the manager of the north Londoners, reacted brilliantly by switching to a back-five, with Ben White putting in a stunning performance alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

The tie is now wide open, with Arsenal hosting Liverpool in the return leg at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

AARON RAMSDALE – AARON RAMSDALE – AARON RAMSDALE –

Arsenal’s goalkeeper put in another composed performance, reacting quickly when called upon.

In the first half, there was only one shoddy clearance that allowed Jordan Henderson to gain possession and score.

NA CEDRIC SOARES

Cedric Soares was only on the field for 10 minutes before sustaining an injury to his hip, preventing him from being graded.

WHITE, BEN – 8

At centre-back, he formed an outstanding partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes, and his outstanding performance was crucial to Arsenal’s clean sheet success.

When Mikel Arteta put him in a back-three with Rob Holding, Ben White continued to shine, and his positioning and alertness ensured that he didn’t put a foot wrong.

GABRIEL MAGALHAES – GABRIEL MAGALHAES is a 7-year-old Brazilian footballer

Gabriel Magalhaes put in a strong performance, allowing Liverpool’s front three to create few opportunities.

If it hadn’t been for that careless yellow card in the second half, he would have received the same grade as Ben White, which could come back to haunt him in the rematch.

7 KIERAN TIERNEY

When he attacked down the left flank, Kieran Tierney was solid in his defensive duties and caused havoc.

Tierney has demonstrated that he will be a key player in Arsenal’s ambitious future plans.

LOKONGA ALBERT SAMBI – 6

After Granit Xhaka’s careless red card, he was left alone in midfield for the majority of the game.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, on the other hand, gelled well with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in midfield and provided invaluable support at the back.

XHAKA, GRANIT –

Granit Xhaka has now received two yellow cards in as many games.

Mikel Arteta was relying on him in midfield due to a lack of options following the loan of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and the absence of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Xhaka, on the other hand, was sent off after just 24 minutes for a karate-style kick on Diogo Jota.

SAKA BUKAYO – 7

