Arsenal ratings: The sensational Saka cooks the Canaries, and Odegaard has the keys to break down any defense.

ARSENAL cruised to victory over relegation-threatened Norwich with a display that will make manager Mikel Arteta happy.

Bukayo Saka was the star of the show, scoring two stunning goals, the second demonstrating that he possesses all of the tools necessary to terrorize opposing defenses.

In his creative midfield role, Martin Odegaard once again shone, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left on the bench.

The goals came from Saka (two), Kierney, Alexandre Lacazette, and Emile Smith Rowe as Norwich were thrashed 5-0 in their own backyard.

SunSport’s John Hutchinson assesses how the exciting Gunners fared.

With each game, the England player gains more confidence.

There won’t be many easier games for him, though he did have to be on his toes on 72 minutes to race out of his goal and pressure Pukki off the ball.

Due to his no-holds-barred defending and simple but effective ball play, he has become a fan favorite.

Continued improvement should provide some food for thought for England manager Gareth Southgate.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Teemu Pukki ploughs a lone furrow in the first 45 minutes for the 26-year-old centre-back.

He’s worked his way back into the lineup, and he now appears to be ahead of Pablo Mari in the pecking order.

Norwich could throw anything at him, and he handled it with ease.

At the Emirates, he is the first choice centre-back and a future captain.

Surely, the rogue full-back is a future Arsenal captain in the making.

Odegaard picked out the Scot, who burst into the box and slammed home his first goal of the season just before half-time.

Partey, like his fellow central midfielder Xhaka, had a quiet first half.

The Ghanaian is on hand to clean up the mess, allowing Odegaard, Saka, and Martinelli to attack at will.

Despite many fans predicting that he would be shipped out, the Swiss midfielder has remained a mainstay of the starting XI.

In the middle of the park, a no-nonsense show.

For his part in the first-half handbags, he got his usual booking.

When wonderkid Saka kept his cool in the box to ping the ball past Angus Gunn, the game was only five minutes old.

By cutting inside and smashing the ball home, his second goal demonstrated how dangerous the 20-year-old can be when he’s confident.

A truly exceptional talent.

This season, he has matured into the creative midfielder the Gunners require.

Will be desperate to score more goals.

A constant threat down the left flank, putting opponents on the defensive.

He didn’t get on the train, which was the only surprise.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.