Arsenal ratings: Tomiyasu has a bad game against Liverpool, while Odegaard is the only bright spot in the Gunners’ Carabao Cup loss.

Arsenal ratings: Tomiyasu has a bad game against Liverpool, with Odegaard’s class the only bright spot in the Gunners’ Carabao Cup loss.

Arsenal were defeated 2-0 by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at the Emirates on Thursday, following a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Anfield.

Martin Odegaard’s calmness and class in midfield made him one of the few bright spots for the home side. Takehiro Tomiyasu had an absolute shocker at right-back, while Martin Odegaard’s calmness and class in midfield made him one of the few bright spots for the home side.

After Bukayo Saka was brought down on the edge of the box, Alexandre Lacazette hit the bar with a free-kick in the early stages.

Diogo Jota left Tomiyasu for dead just minutes later before his scuffed effort caught Aaron Ramsdale off guard and trickled over the line.

For the rest of the game, neither team created many chances until Jota sealed the victory with 13 minutes remaining.

Arsenal fumbled the ball in the middle of the park, Trent Alexander-Arnold looped a trademark ball over the top, and Jota took it on his chest and dinked it over Ramsdale.

It survived a VAR check that revealed Gabriel had simply played him onside, and the Merseysiders cruised to victory.

And here’s what William Pugh of SunSport had to say about the Gunners’ individual displays.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Jota’s mis-hit fooled everyone, so they couldn’t do much for the first goal.

Just before the hour mark, he made a huge double save, keeping Ibrahima Konate’s header out of the box and then blocking Jordan Henderson’s goal-bound effort from the floor.

For the second one, I didn’t realize the England midfielder was offside.

A great Jota finish put the game out of reach for 2-0.

I had a bad day.

Jota dribbled around him to tuck home the opening goal, which he conceded far too easily.

From then on, I was generally sloppy in and out of possession.

After allowing Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones to nick the ball from him, he was booked for tugging it back.

He was able to withstand anything that was thrown at him.

He couldn’t be blamed for Liverpool’s first goal, and the rest of the game was largely played in front of him.

Jota was just onside as he took the ball on his chest and sealed Liverpool’s victory.

For the most part, it was adequate.

For Jota’s opener, there was nothing I could do.

However, in the second half, he allowed the winger to get past him too easily, and his blushes were saved when Kaide Gordon blasted Jota’s pass over the ball.

Just after the hour mark, a crucial block of an Alexander-Arnold cross prevented an almost certain Liverpool goal.

This was a professional performance.

He had worked hard for his money.

In the second half, I got a whack in the face from Ramsdale, which was the most exciting part of the game…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.