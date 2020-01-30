Arsenal set to secure Mikel Arteta’s first signing, with centre-back Pablo Mari joining on-loan

Arsenal are set sign Flamengo defender Pablo Mari on an initial loan with view to completing a £7.5m deal pending his medical.

The Spanish centre-back will be Mikel Arteta’s first signing for the Gunners, as the former midfielder continues to stamp his authority on the under-performing squad.

Mari was a vital part of Flamengo’s double-winning season in 2019, helping the Brazilian side to the league title and a Copa Libertadores triumph.

He was last in action when the Rio side fell to a narrow Club World Cup final defeat to Liverpool late last year, playing all 120 minutes as Roberto Firmino scored the winner in extra time.

The 26-year-old joined Flamengo from Manchester City last summer, but never made an appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side.

He will now join Arsenal with the intention of helping solve the Gunners’ defensive worries, with Calum Chambers out for the season and Shkodran Mustafi struggling on the field.