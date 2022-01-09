Arsenal should sign Wijnaldum on a loan transfer from PSG, according to Ian Wright, in order to ‘challenge seriously’ for the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta, the Gunners’ manager, admitted on Friday that he wants to add to his squad this month after being left’short’ in that department.

Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny have both left for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is on loan at Roma for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal’s midfield has been severely depleted as a result, a problem that could jeopardize their chances of finishing in the top four.

Arteta has been linked with a move to bring back Aaron Ramsey from Juventus.

Former Arsenal striker Wright, on the other hand, is adamant that PSG’s fugitive Dutchman is the man who can solve their problems.

Since leaving Anfield last summer, Wijnaldum has had a nightmare in Ligue 1 and has been linked with a return to England.

“I saw Wijnaldum’s name,” Wright explained on The Kelly and Wrighty Show.

That’d be incredible.

PSG has signed a loan player.

“I’d like to see someone like that in the midfield.”

That was the event.

He’s a Premier League champion.

Just to help out with the kids, and a Sambi Lokonga to keep things going.

“Then they can add to the squad, and Arsenal can start challenging and challenging seriously all of a sudden.”

“We’re very, very short right now,” Arteta said last week.

“Obviously, we’re going to move and look for options because we’re short.”

