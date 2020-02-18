Arsenal star Bukayo Saka insists he is not letting uncertainty over his future get to him

Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka insists he is not distracted by uncertainty surrounding his future despite his contract situation alerting the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old, deployed at left back by Mikel Arteta, was a constant threat in their 4-0 win over Newcastle, creating Nicolas Pepe’s goal with some lovely footwork.

His current deal, worth around £3,000 a week, is up at the end of next season and Arsenal have begun talks over a new contract to tie him down for the long term.

Saka’s situation has turned heads at home and abroad but the youngster insists he is focused only on his performances.

‘I just leave all that stuff to my agent and my parents. I just enjoy my football and play my football,’ he said after Sunday’s win.

‘They’re sorting it out. Of course I’m enjoying my football, enjoying playing under the new coach so we’ll see what happens.’

Academy product Saka first broke through under Unai Emery. But he has shone in recent weeks under Arteta – despite playing deeper than he’s used to.

‘I’m really enjoying my football under the new manager. It’s not my natural position but he’s given me all the advice I need,’ Saka said.

‘I learned a lot about how wingers in the Premier League play against defenders… I feel like my dream was always to be a winger, to affect games, score goals and get assists. For now I’ll do the job the manager asks me to.’

After another fine display against Newcastle, Saka now has eight assists for the season – more than any team-mate or any other Premier League teenager.

‘It’s an honour to have the most assists in this team because we have some amazing talent and I learn so much from them every day,’ he said.

‘In the future if I do get to go back on to the wing I feel like I know how full backs play and playing as a full back I know what wingers do, what I like them to do and what I don’t like them to do. It’s a good learning experience for me.’

Victory over Newcastle took Arsenal to within six points of fifth place, which could be enough to secure Champions League football following Manchester City’s European ban.

‘This will really give us that push we need. It will give us a lot of confidence,’ Saka added. ‘It shows we can do it, we can score goals. We just need to shut up at the back and we can score goals. As long as we continue to play like this we’ll win games.’