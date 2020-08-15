Arsenal star Lucas Torreira set for swap transfer with Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara – with Matteo Guendouzi also off

ARSENAL are reportedly set to offload Lucas Torreira in a swap deal with Roma for Amadou Diawara.

Italian paper Il Romanista reports Torreira has agreed to the deal.

Arsenal have been desperately searching for a midfielder in the transfer market – with Thomas Partey high on the list.

After Atletico Madrid crashed out of the Champions League this week, talks will begin on a deal which could cost the Gunners a fortune.

Partey has a £45million release clause and will reportedly have to be paid over £200,000-a-week in wages.

But club chiefs appear to have found a cut-price option by bringing Diawara in without splashing any cash.

Roma had reportedly slapped a £27million asking price on the 23-year-old.

Diawara joined Roma from Napoli last summer and has established himself in the middle of the park in Paulo Fonseca’s side.

He chalked up 30 appearances in the 2019-20 season and the Guinea international would add some steel to Mikel Arteta’s options.

Uruguayan Torreira has been in and out of the starting XI at the Emirates.

The 24-year-old has struggled with injury and is thought to be keen on a return to Italy where he previously starred for Sampdoria.

Another Gunner heading for the exit is French outcast Matteo Guendouzi.

The 21-year-old was jettisoned from the squad after his antics at Brighton with Neal Maupay and a £40m price tag has been slapped on his head.

Arsenal reportedly offered Guendouzi plus cash in a bid to sign Lyon wonderkid Houssem Aouar but it was rejected by the Ligue 1 side.