Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is out of Gabon’s match against Ghana due to minor heart problems caused by Covid.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ruled out of Gabon’s match against Ghana due to minor heart problems caused by Covid.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ruled out of Gabon’s Africa Cup of Nations match against Ghana.

After testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Aubameyang missed his national team’s Group C opener against Comoros.

The Gabonese federation, however, has announced that striker Axel Meye, as well as Nice’s Mario Lemina, will miss today’s game at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

All three were recently diagnosed with coronavirus, and recent medical exams revealed that they are suffering from minor heart problems as a result of the illness.

As a result, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) was adamant about not taking any chances.

“According to the CAF medical commission, the players Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meye, and Mario Lemina, fresh from Covid, will be unable to participate in this match,” the Gabonese Federation tweeted.

“Cardiac lesions would be discovered during the examinations.”

CAF was wary of taking any chances.”

UP NEXT: