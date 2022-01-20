Arsenal supporters can disguise themselves on the Tube in a new shirt inspired by subway seats.

Arsenal supporters can blend in on the Tube in a new shirt inspired by the seats.

It has the same bold pattern as the London Underground line that passes right by the stadium.

Their players, including Emile Smith Rowe, will be wearing the new tops during warm-ups.

It is the result of a partnership between the club, TfL, and Adidas.

Arsenal is the only football team to have its own tube station.

In 1932, then-manager Herbert Chapman successfully lobbied to have it renamed from Gillespie Road on the Piccadilly Line.

“Arsenal station has had a deep relationship with the football club for almost 90 years, and there is nothing quite like the atmosphere and excitement on a match day,” Warren Macdonald, area manager of Arsenal station, said.

“On their way to and from the stadium, I hope to see fans passing through the station wearing this eye-catching new pre-match range.”

Reuben Dangoor, an Arsenal fan, was also commissioned to design an Oyster card depicting the station’s old and new names.