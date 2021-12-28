Arsenal supporters have the most tattoos in the UK; how about your team?

Arsenal supporters have the most tattoos in the UK; how about yours?

According to a study, Arsenal fans have the most tattoos in the country.

Arsenal fans topped a table based on the number of football-themed tattoos seen on social media.

They shared 2,101 photos of their tattoos in just 14 days, nearly double the number of Liverpool fans in second place.

Arsenal, on the other hand, was only third in the international inkings league.

They can’t compete with Juventus supporters, who have been caught flaunting 4,504 pictures of their skin art in the last two weeks.

With 2,856 votes, River Plate fans in Argentina came in second.

Colin Naylor, 45, an Arsenal fan, said he got the club’s crest tattooed on his right arm in 2004 when the club’s “Invincibles” team won the league without losing a single game.

“It reminds me of our glory days,” he explained.

“Arsenal fans are the most tattooed in the Premier League, but Juventus fans beat everyone,” according to GoodLuckMate.com gaming reviews, which conducted the study.